Kelly Harless to serve as deputy mayor of Solana Beach
Solana Beach City Councilwoman Kelly Harless will serve as the city’s deputy mayor for the next year, following a council vote on Dec. 8.
Solana Beach used to rotate the positions of mayor and deputy mayor every December before switching recently to a separately elected mayor and four council members who each represent their own districts, as opposed to five council members who serve at-large.
City Councilwoman Kristi Becker served as the deputy mayor over the past year.
“I’ve really enjoyed my deputy mayor role, even though I didn’t get to sit in the seat in chambers,” Becker said.
