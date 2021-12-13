Share
Power outage hits Del Mar, Solana Beach; electricity restored in some areas

The power outage was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
About 23,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power in Del Mar, Solana Beach and surrounding areas Monday morning.

By 11 a.m., power was restored to most customers, according to the utility company. About 6,600 customers remained without power as of 11:45 a.m.

The outage was reported about 8:50 a.m.

SDG&E crews were trying to determine the cause and assess the damage. They were also working to restore power to all customers by 12:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

2:50 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021: This story was updated with additional information.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

