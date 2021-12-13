Power outage hits Del Mar, Solana Beach; electricity restored in some areas
The power outage was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday
About 23,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power in Del Mar, Solana Beach and surrounding areas Monday morning.
By 11 a.m., power was restored to most customers, according to the utility company. About 6,600 customers remained without power as of 11:45 a.m.
The outage was reported about 8:50 a.m.
SDG&E crews were trying to determine the cause and assess the damage. They were also working to restore power to all customers by 12:30 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Updates
2:50 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021: This story was updated with additional information.
