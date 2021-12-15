Ashley Jones appointed Del Mar city manager

Del Mar Interim City Manager Ashley Jones will remain in the role on a permanent basis, following a City Council vote on Dec. 13.

Jones has been filling the position in the interim since February, when then-City Manager C.J. was fired without a public explanation after a few closed session performance evaluations. Johnson lasted about one year after replacing former City Manager Scott Huth, who retired.

Before this year, Jones served as the city’s administrative services director.

“It is the consensus of the City Council that during her interim appointment, Ms. Jones is doing an overall excellent job in the role of City Manager during exceptionally challenging times,” read a staff report by Mayor Dwight Worden and Councilman Dave Druker, the council’s Human Resources Subcommittee liaisons. “She is smart, dedicated, and even keeled.”

Jones’ salary will be $240,000.