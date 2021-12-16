Council approves landscape plan for Solana 101

The Solana Beach City Council approved the final landscape plan for Solana 101, a mixed-use project at the intersection of Highway 101 and Dahlia Drive, following the council’s Dec. 15 meeting.

The estimated opening date for Solana 101, built by Encinitas-based Zephyr, is the first quarter of 2023, according to Zephyr Executive Vice President Ryan Herrell. The project includes 25 units of residential apartments, as well as office, retail and restaurant spaces.

“It’s coming along great, we’re really excited,” Herrell said. “It’s going to be great for the community.”

Updates to the final plan included an increase in the number of trees and a change in the species of some of the trees to match the trees that are already located within close proximity, according to Solana Beach Community Development Director Joseph Lim.

Solana Beach’s landscape architect, Pamela Elliott, reported that the plans are consistent with the city’s water efficient landscape requirements, according to a city staff report.

“While the proposed landscape trees are different from the conceptual landscape plan previously reviewed by City Council,” read a city staff report, “the Applicant has worked with the community to provide a variety of trees that are consistent with the existing tree species that currently exist along the Highway 101 and Sierra Avenue corridor.”

The City Council gave a conditional approval for the project in 2018.

“It’s going to look fabulous on the 101,” Solana Beach City Councilwoman Kristi Becker said.