Police respond to threatening language reported at Carmel Valley Middle School

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the administrative team at Carmel Valley Middle School received a report about threatening language in one of the girls restrooms on campus. Upon investigation, the administration team found it to be a serious threat and contacted the San Diego Police Department.

According to San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James Ward, both SDPD and additional administrators from the local high schools and the district office were deployed to the campus to assist in the investigation. Students were dismissed late that day after 3 p.m. due to the investigation, with the hope of fully solving the case that day and to not disturb instruction the following day.

Ward said the students involved were identified.

“These are unprecedented times in education and I’m thankful to our staff, both CVMS and district-wide for their assistance and the San Diego Police Department who, while being short-staffed, continues to show up and assist as necessary to keep our community safe,” Ward said. “I’m thankful to our students and their families for their support and continued cooperation. We have an amazing community that believes in working together for the good of our community.”

Counseling support was offered to students on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to help those who may have been impacted by the incident.

On Dec. 3, in-person school was canceled at La Costa Canyon High School after threatening language was found in the girls bathroom.

