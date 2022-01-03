Racial, homophobic slurs spray painted at San Dieguito Academy High School

Authorities are investigating after someone spray painted racial and homophobic slurs at San Dieguito Academy High School in Encinitas on New Year’s Day.

It is at least the third incident of hate graffiti to happen at a San Dieguito Union campus this school year, according to Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to surveillance video, someone wearing a beanie, hoodie and mask walked onto campus and with a can of spray paint painted the slurs on the outside of a building, said James-Ward.

It is difficult to see the person’s face or identify them in the video footage because of the beanie and mask, she said, but officials believe it is a young person based on their “movement and motion.”

The district reported the incident to the county Sheriff’s Department.

Cheryl James-Ward is San Dieguito Union High School District superintendent. (Courtesy)

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, although no suspects have been identified yet, said Lt. Amber Baggs, a department spokesperson.

James-Ward said district employees had painted over the slurs by 1 p.m. Saturday, but not before someone took photos of the slurs.

Activist Tasha Williamson shared two photos of the slurs on social media Saturday night.

“San Diego County has not changed! Our kids are going back to school in Encinitas where racial and LGBTQ hate trauma exist,” she wrote on Twitter. “We continue to be subjected to racism and LGBTQ hate generation after generation.”

San Dieguito Union High School District serves 13,000 students in middle and high school.

A majority of the students in the district, which is located in the wealthy suburbs of coastal North County, are White, but the district has become increasingly diverse in recent years. In 2014, 33 percent of students were students of color; last year, 42 percent were.

Currently about 58 percent of its students are White, 17 percent are Asian, 16 percent are Latino, 7 percent are multiracial and less than 1 percent are Black.

Since Fall 2020, some San Dieguito students have requested in a letter that the district embrace diversity and implement equity reforms such as including at least one book in every English class authored by a person of color and about the experience of people of color; adding texts about race, systemic racism and White supremacy, and providing more mental health services for students.

James-Ward, who has been superintendent since Nov. 1, said the district has been working to root out racism and cultivate an inclusive environment.

She pointed to several district initiatives, including ethnic-based student clubs and diversity and equity officers within the Associated Student Body of schools, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion training for employees and a new district position that will investigate complaints involving racism.

The district dealt with an incidence of antisemitism last month at another school where swastikas were found painted in a boys’ restroom at Torrey Pines High School. James-Ward said a student was responsible but did not disclose what happened to the student.

This is the second time for an incident at San Dieguito Academy. In November, somebody also graffitied the n-word on the school property. That person has not been identified, either, but James-Ward has said school officials did not believe it was a student.

“We know there’s a problem, but we are working to address it,” James-Ward said Sunday. “We know we won’t change overnight, but we are on the road and will continue on this road.”