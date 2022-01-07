Share
News

Train service suspended for work this weekend

Repairs continue this weekend at the site of a bluff collapse along the train tracks in Del Mar, shown March 19, 2021.
(Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Crews will install irrigation lines beneath tracks

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
All train service on the San Diego segment of the coastal rail corridor will be suspended Saturday and Sunday for planned work on the bluffs in Del Mar.

Crews employed by the San Diego Association of Governments will install irrigation lines beneath the tracks to be used to water landscaping that will be planted where repairs were made to the slope after a bluff collapse last year.

The rail closure will begin at midnight Friday and continue through Sunday evening. Nearby residents can expect intermittent noise and lights during the work in Del Mar. SANDAG and North County Transit District schedule full closures several times a year for maintenance.

The coastal rail corridor is a vital link for passenger and freight service between San Diego, Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo with connections to points across the United States.

Coaster, Amtrak and BNSF freight service will be affected. Coaster passengers could see delays up to 15 minutes on Monday because of speed restrictions.

Phil Diehl

