Driver dead in solo rollover crash near Torrey Pines golf course

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
A motorist in his 30s was killed early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, when the vehicle he was driving veered off North Torrey Pines Road near the Torrey Pines golf course and struck a tree.

The man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi southbound on North Torrey Pines Road near Callan Street at 1:30 a.m. when the car left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Skid marks on the road implied the driver had been traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

