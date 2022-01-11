Share
Pedestrian killed on I-5 near Carmel Valley

It happened before 10:30 p.m. Monday on north Interstate 5 between the I-805 merge and SR-56

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
A person was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night, Jan. 10, on Interstate 5 in the Carmel Valley area, authorities said.

Several 911 callers reported around 9:50 p.m. that there was a pedestrian walking on the right side of the northbound freeway lanes, north of the Interstate 805 junction and south of Carmel Mountain Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The person was reportedly dressed in all dark clothing and stumbling, the 911 callers told dispatchers, according to the Highway Patrol log.

Some time before 10:30 p.m., a vehicle apparently struck the pedestrian, according to the log. Highway Patrol officers soon determined the incident resulted in a death and called out personnel from the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities shut down five of the seven northbound lanes in the area and issued a traffic alert, according to the CHP and Caltrans San Diego.

No other details were immediately available.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

