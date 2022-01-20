San Dieguito Union High School District high school selection window opens Jan. 31

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) High School Selection window for the 2022-2023 school year will open on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 8 a.m. and will close on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m., according to a SDUHSD news release.

Who should submit a high school selection during the window?

1. Students currently attending SDUHSD schools.

—Grade 8 - All SDUHSD 8th grade students currently residing in the district must select a high school that they wish to attend in the fall of 2022.

—Grades 9-11 - SDUHSD students currently attending a district high school who wish to change high schools must also make a selection. SDUHSD high school students who do not wish to change and will remain at their current high schools for fall 2022 do not need to make any selections during high school selection and will automatically be re-enrolled in their current school.

2. Students who reside within district boundaries but do not currently attend SDUHSD schools.

—Grades 8-11 students who reside within SDUHSD boundaries but who do not currently attend SDUHSD schools, including private and Rancho Santa Fe schools, must make a selection if they plan to attend a SDUHSD high school in the fall of 2022.

Students must currently reside within SDUHSD district boundaries to participate in high school selection. Students are only eligible to attend an Academy school if their primary residence is within the district boundaries and they are actually residing in that residence prior to the close of the selection at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022.

Parents and students seeking additional information about each high school are invited to attend individual high school information nights. These information nights will be held virtually. It is recommended that you also attend the virtual information night at your designated SDUHSD boundary school, even if you intend to select an Academy school. Please see the school’s website for further information.

Important dates:

—School information events: Jan. 18- Feb. 2, 2022

—Canyon Crest Academy

—La Costa Canyon High School

—San Dieguito High School Academy

—Torrey Pines High School

—Lottery (if necessary) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

It is the intent of the SDUHSD Board of Trustees to provide equitable educational opportunities for all students of the district. In order to maintain an equitable balance in the enrollment at each campus, the SDUHSD Board of Trustees established attendance boundaries for each school in SDUHSD. Boundaries of school attendance areas in the district are as follows:

1. La Costa Canyon High School shall include the boundaries of the Encinitas and Cardiff school districts and the area north of Escondido Creek in Rancho Santa Fe district.

2. San Dieguito High School Academy and Canyon Crest Academy shall be open to all district residents in grades 9-12 on an equal basis through an open enrollment application process approved by the SDUHSD Board of Trustees. To be eligible to attend SDHSA or CCA, a student must have selected the school during the established high school selection window process.

3. Torrey Pines High School shall include the boundaries of the Del Mar, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe School Districts, with the exception of the area north of Escondido Creek in the Rancho Santa Fe School District.

Based on recent enrollment trends in which San Dieguito High School Academy has seen its enrollment grow beyond capacity, the district will be admitting a smaller freshman class this year and in subsequent years. If the district receives the same number of requests as last year, it anticipates holding a lottery for San Dieguito High School Academy.

Parents and students are encouraged to follow the district on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sduhsd and to check the SDUHSD website at www.sduhsd.net/Parents--Students/High-School-Selection/index.html for regular updates. — SDUHSD news release

