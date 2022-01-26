DMVA eGift card holiday promotion helps local businesses

The nonprofit Del Mar Village Association provided about $35,000 of support through a holiday edition of the Del Mar Village Dollars program.

The program allows people to purchase eGift cards that they can use themselves or give to others. The cards can be redeemed at more than 35 Del Mar Village businesses, to help encourage local spending. The program first launched in October 2020.

The holiday promotion was buy $50 or more, get $20; buy $100 or more, get $40; buy $150 or more, get $60. DMVA raised about $10,000 to be put toward the bonus dollars, in addition to more than $25,000 of eGift card sales, totaling about $35,000.

“It’s a really great way for locals to keep their spending truly local, because the gift cards are only redeemable at the businesses that are participating,” said Beth Gutierrez, DMVA’s program and events director.

She added that “one of our chief goals is to keep the downtown vibrant and bring commerce into the downtown.”

According to DMVA, more than $82,600 worth of eGift cards have been purchased since the program launched in October 2020, and over $51,000 has been redeemed at local businesses so far. Restaurants, retailers and other local vendors have all benefited from the program.

“We didn’t have any expectations for the program except for our desire to want to help our businesses out and I think we’ve been pleasantly surprised and delighted to see how well it’s been received by the businesses and the community,” Gutierrez said.

Other DMVA initiatives to support local businesses include “Fuel the Frontline,” which supported health care workers and restaurants.

“We’re going to keep it going as long as there’s a demand for it from the businesses and the community keeps buying and redeeming,” Gutierrez said about the eGift cards.

For more information, visit app.yiftee.com/gift-card/del-mar-del-mar.