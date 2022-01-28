Local students candidates in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Several local students were named among more than 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2022.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

Local U.S. Presidential Scholars nominees include:

Ayush Agrawal, Canyon Crest Academy

Audrey Chyung, Canyon Crest Academy

Andrew Gao, Canyon Crest Academy

Jonah Pawlak, San Dieguito High School Academy

Megan Peng, Torrey Pines High School

Grace Richardson, Solana Beach, La Jolla Country Day School

Sonja Rodin, Canyon Crest Academy

Annika Salz, Torrey Pines High School

Alec Sheres, Del Mar, Francis Parker School

Arnav Vora, Canyon Crest Academy

Daniel Wang, Canyon Crest Academy

Yundi Xu, Canyon Crest Academy