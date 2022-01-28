Local students candidates in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Several local students were named among more than 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2022.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
Local U.S. Presidential Scholars nominees include:
Ayush Agrawal, Canyon Crest Academy
Audrey Chyung, Canyon Crest Academy
Andrew Gao, Canyon Crest Academy
Jonah Pawlak, San Dieguito High School Academy
Megan Peng, Torrey Pines High School
Grace Richardson, Solana Beach, La Jolla Country Day School
Sonja Rodin, Canyon Crest Academy
Annika Salz, Torrey Pines High School
Alec Sheres, Del Mar, Francis Parker School
Arnav Vora, Canyon Crest Academy
Daniel Wang, Canyon Crest Academy
Yundi Xu, Canyon Crest Academy
