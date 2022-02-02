Local student achieves top ACT score

Hanan Eli Zhang

(Courtesy of Julie Broadwin)

Torrey Hills resident Hanan Eli Zhang, son of Julie Broadwin and Haitao Zhang, and a senior at Canyon Crest Academy, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Hanan is very involved in PALS, a leadership organization devoted to promoting student wellness. He loves spending time with his friends. He also has a deep appreciation of music and is quickly gaining mastery of the piano. Hanan attended Torrey Hills Elementary and Pacific Trails Middle School before CCA.

Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”