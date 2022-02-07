Principal named for new Pacific Sky School in Pacific Highlands Ranch

Alison Fieberg has been named as the principal for the new Pacific Sky School in Pacific Highlands Ranch. Fieberg, the current Sage Canyon School principal, will lead the Del Mar Union School District’s ninth school when it opens in August.

Alison Fieberg (Courtesy)

Fieberg has been with the district for 18 years, serving as a teacher, district office administrator, assistant principal and principal.

“The district has an incredible opportunity to bring our strategic plan, District Design 2022, to life in a setting suited to our vision for education; one that supports and promotes our outstanding pedagogical practices,” said Superintendent Holly McClurg in a news release. “Alison Fieberg will be an outstanding leader for Pacific Sky School!”

With Fieberg moving to Pacific Sky, the district will have a principal opening at Sage Canyon School. A process to find a new principal will take place in February, which will include opportunities for staff and community members to provide input about desired qualities of the new principal.

Fieberg will continue to serve as the principal of Sage Canyon while the district searches for a new leader.

