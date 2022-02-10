Pacific Highlands Ranch Library aims to break ground this summer

After several delays, construction on Pacific Highlands Ranch’s very own library is is set to begin this summer, targeting a winter 2023-24 opening date.

The library was anticipated to open this spring but was delayed by the pandemic and then by a bid-protest causing the construction project to be re-advertised, according to Jennifer McBride, senior public information officer for the City of San Diego.

The new bid opening is expected this month and barring any issues, construction will begin in the summer.

The $26 million, 18,000-square-foot library is planned for the space across from the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park on Village Center Loop Road, tying into the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch’s community green space.

The library was designed by Hanna Gabriel Wells Architecture, who also designed the recreation center across the street. Inside, the library will feature reading nooks, a large community room, workspaces for teens and an idea lab/maker space for kids.

Outdoor library features include a quiet courtyard with a water feature and a porch-like veranda under a tree canopy that will connect to the Village green with a variety of gathering spaces and a children’s area with Dr. Seuss-esque synthetic turf mounds.