CHP officers arrest man driving stolen big rig near Del Mar

California Highway Patrol officers arrested the 60-year-old driver of a big rig Monday evening, Feb. 14, after spotting the truck, reported stolen earlier in the day from Los Angeles, on the freeway near Del Mar, officials said Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Peterbilt semi was reported stolen around 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, from a parking lot in Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release. Los Angeles police alerted CHP officers to be on the lookout for the truck.

Around 5:25 that evening, CHP officers assigned to the Oceanside region spotted the stolen semi heading south on Interstate 5 at Via de la Valle near the Del Mar area and conducted a traffic stop, Gerber said.

The driver exited the freeway at Carmel Valley Road, near Torrey Pines State Beach, and surrendered, Hunter said, adding the driver was compliant and did not attempt to evade officers.

It was unclear what, if anything, was in the semi’s trailer, according to Hunter, who said investigators are looking into why the truck was stolen and where the driver was headed.

Jail records showed the driver, a Los Angeles resident, remained in custody on suspicion of a felony vehicle theft charge Thursday evening, Feb. 17, at the downtown San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the theft of the truck was asked to call the CHP’s Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.