Solana Beach School District announces Harlan Klein as principal of Skyline School

Solana Beach School District recently announced the appointment of Harlan Klein as principal of Skyline School, according to a news release.

Klein comes to the Solana Beach School District as a veteran educator with diverse experience. He has served as an elementary classroom teacher at many levels: as principal at the elementary and middle school levels in San Diego Unified public schools; and, most recently, as the Head of the Middle School (6-8) at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla.

“I am excited to be a part of this well-regarded school district,” Klein said in the news release. “I look forward to working with the Solana Beach School District team, which is learner-centered, inclusive, and collaborative.”

Klein will be joining the Skyline School staff on April 11, 2022. Skyline’s former principal, Kim Pinkerton, was selected as SBSD’s executive director of special education in the fall. Klein is looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and parents of the Skyline School community as he transitions with the support of interim principal Doug Kramer.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Klein coming on board as Skyline School’s new principal,” said Board President Vicki King in the news release. “He is an experienced professional who shares our district’s mission and vision, and will bring his invaluable knowledge and perspectives to serve the Skyline School and community.”