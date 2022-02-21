Share
Del Mar home damaged in two-alarm fire

Smoke rises from a home fire on 25th Street in Del Mar on Sunday morning.
(Gary Robbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

No injuries were reported in the blaze

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
A two-alarm fire ripped through a two-story house in Del Mar and displaced a family Sunday morning, Feb. 20, fire officials said.

The residents and their pets safely evacuated their home on 25th Street just east of Camino Del Mar after the fire started about 7:40 a.m. The fire spread though the first and second floors, as well as the attic, Encinitas fire Battalion Chief Josh Gordon told OnScene TV.

“There was a lot of work to be done,” he said.

The full extent of the damage was unclear, although Gordon said it was mostly contained to the house.

A fire investigator was trying to determine how the fire started, Gordon said. No injuries were reported.

Updates

9:07 a.m. Feb. 21, 2022: This story was updated with additional information.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

