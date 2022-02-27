Share
News

Man killed when taking ebike’s first ride in Solana Beach

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A 65-year-old man was struck and killed while taking his new electric bicycle out on its first ride Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, in Solana Beach, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Siren
(File photo)

The incident happened as the rider was headed north on Highway 101 from Lomas Santa Fe about 12:30 p.m., Deputy Brett Fuller said in a news release.

The rider was headed north in the bike lane when he tried to pass a slower-moving bicyclist also headed north in the same lane, Fuller said.

The e-bike wobbled, and the rider fell into the traffic lane where a Dodge truck was driving. The truck hit the rider.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Dodge stopped and cooperated with the investigators. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement