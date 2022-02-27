Man killed when taking ebike’s first ride in Solana Beach
A 65-year-old man was struck and killed while taking his new electric bicycle out on its first ride Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, in Solana Beach, a sheriff’s deputy said.
The incident happened as the rider was headed north on Highway 101 from Lomas Santa Fe about 12:30 p.m., Deputy Brett Fuller said in a news release.
The rider was headed north in the bike lane when he tried to pass a slower-moving bicyclist also headed north in the same lane, Fuller said.
The e-bike wobbled, and the rider fell into the traffic lane where a Dodge truck was driving. The truck hit the rider.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.
The driver of the Dodge stopped and cooperated with the investigators. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.
