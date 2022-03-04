Share
The surf takes on enchanting glow in La Jolla and Del Mar with return of bioluminesence

Bioluminesence is lighting up the surf in La Jolla Shores
(Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego )

UCSD scientists aren’t sure how long the phenomenon will last

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Pretty blue neon light is once again flashing at night in the surf at La Jolla Shores and Del Mar due to bioluminesence, a periodic and hard-to-predict natural phenomenon caused by red tide.

“An instrument attached to a mooring in Del Mar is seeing higher concentrations of the phytoplankton L. polyedra, the dinoflagellate that creates the bioluminescent glow,” according to a statement issued by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The dinoflagellates produce a chemical reaction that generates fleeting flashes of light, especially in breaking surf.

It is possible that bioluminescence will appear at other local beaches. Scientists aren’t sure how long it will last. Scripps says previous episodes have lasted anywhere from one week to a month or more.

A pending change in the weather will affect the public’s ability to see the enchanting light. The National Weather Service says that a Pacific storm will move into the county by early Friday, March 4, bringing rain to the coast and valleys and snow to the mountains. The unstable weather will last into Sunday, March 6.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

