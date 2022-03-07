San Dieguito Union High School District announces leadership changes at two school sites

The San Dieguito Union High School District recently announced the appointments of new leadership at two school sites for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release. Justin Conn will serve as the principal of La Costa Canyon High School (LCC), and Reno Medina will serve as the principal of Earl Warren Middle School (EWMS).

Conn is currently in his 16th year within the district and will assume the role of principal at LCC after spending the past four years as the principal at Earl Warren Middle School. The assignment will mark a return to the LCC community as he previously held the role of assistant principal at LCC from 2015-2018. During his time at LCC, Conn oversaw the creation of the International Baccalaureate Program. He also oversaw the Advanced Placement Program, athletics, and several academic departments. Conn also previously held positions as the athletic director at San Dieguito Academy and was an English teacher for 10 years. Conn has also spent many years as an Advanced Placement exam scorer, and has trained Advanced Placement teachers throughout California and beyond.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to LCC and work with the staff, students, and families that have always been so supportive,” Conn said in the news release. “I cannot wait to get started…and that work starts now!”

Medina is currently in his 18th year within the district and will return to serve as principal of Earl Warren Middle School, a site that he previously led from 2017-18. Medina, principal at LCC since 2018, has also served the district as assistant principal at La Costa Canyon High School, assistant principal at Earl Warren Middle School, lead special education district program specialist, and was part of the founding faculty of Canyon Crest Academy.

“Returning to Earl Warren Middle School is truly an honor and privilege,” Medina said in the news release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to rejoin an extraordinary school community that is tried and true in supporting students, staff, and families. Let’s GO Seahawks!”

Visit www.sduhsd.net.