TPHS Academic teams headed to league championships

TPHS Academic Varsity Team
TPHS Academic Varsity Team
(Marisa Criqui)
All three squads of the Torrey Pines High School Academic Team finished their regular season in first place in the NCAL Coastal Division. The varsity team will compete in the league finals on April 26. The freshman and JV teams will compete in the finals on April 28.

The NCAL is an association of high schools in north San Diego County competing in academic team question-and-answer knowledge bowl matches and dedicated to the demonstration of educational achievement, scholastic excellence and academic competition. For more information visit groswell1.wixsite.com/ncal

TPHS Academic Junior Varsity Team
TPHS Academic Junior Varsity Team
(Julia Mochernak)
TPHS Academic Freshman Team
TPHS Academic Freshman Team
(Seidy Cruz)

