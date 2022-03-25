Undercover operation leads to charges in alleged SoCal trafficking operation involving snakes, other reptiles

An undercover operation led to wildlife trafficking charges against a former Los Angeles resident over an alleged operation that spanned multiple states and included regular shipments of snakes and other critters out of LAX, according to a federal complaint and arrest warrant filed on March 21.

David Sneddon, originally from Orlando, Florida, allegedly operated out of his residences in Los Angeles and then Las Vegas. He collected native snakes, lizards, tarantulas and other reptiles from California, including Borrego Springs and Joshua Tree, as well as other states such as Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. The reptiles were then sold, typically 25 to 30 per package, and shipped all over the U.S. in tupperware containers without food or water, the complaint alleges.

After receiving a tip about two years ago, undercover federal agents and informants purchased thousands of dollars of blue speckled rattlesnakes, a Mojave shovel-nosed snake, a Great Basin gopher snake and other reptiles from Sneddon over the last two years, according to the complaint.

An undercover federal agent, posing under the name Jonathan Nix with a Venmo username of Snakewrangler-55, made payments to Sneddon for the shipments. The Venmo transaction history between the two also includes a $600 refund paid by Sneddon for a Gila monster (venomous lizard) that died unexpectedly before shipment.

In addition to a wide array of snakes, Sneddon’s inventory allegedly included $20 for Arizona blond tarantulas, $40 for southern desert horned lizards and $65 for Sonoran desert toads.

The undercover purchases continued through March 17, four days before the complaint was filed in federal court.

The complaint alleges that Sneddon intentionally mislabeled packages to avoid detection by law enforcement, which creates public safety concerns for anyone who handles the packages, the complaint said.

A phone number listed for Sneddon is no longer in service. Attempts to reach him through social media were unsuccessful.

The owner of a San Diego-based snake removal company said he sold Sneddon — in a transaction unrelated to the alleged trafficking — a spider ball python for his daughter and some motorcycle parts. The owner of the company, who requested anonymity to avoid being linked to the charges against Sneddon, said they became acquainted through the online community of reptile aficionados.

The complaint was shared initially in a tweet by Seamus Hughes, a counterterrorism expert who currently serves as deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. The document is available to the public on the federal court’s online records-retrieval system.

No arraignment date has been scheduled as of March 25. The Del Mar Times has reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which conducted the undercover operation and filed the charges against Sneddon, for comment.