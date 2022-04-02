City of Solana Beach seeks volunteers to fill Climate Action and Parks & Recreation Commission vacancies

The Climate Action Commission has two vacancies to fill with Solana Beach residents for terms until to January 2024. Applications are being accepted until April 5.

This Commission shall assist in implementing the Climate Action Plan, including updating the city’s Greenhouse Emissions Inventory, setting reduction targets, implementing mitigation measures and performing periodic monitoring, verification and evaluations.

The Parks & Recreation Commission has one vacancy to fill with Solana Beach residents for a term until January 2024. Applications are being accepted until April 19.

This commission participates in reviewing certain matters regarding the city’s parks, programs, and conducts certain city events. Commission members are responsible for planning, implementing, and working special events hosted by the commission and/or the city.

Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies.

More information, applications, and contacts are available at: www.cityofsolanabeach.org or at City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. Phone: 858-720-2400.

Solana Beach Citizen Commission webpage: bit.ly/3tZVhnr