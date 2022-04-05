Share
Solana Beach man, 46, struck and killed on I-5 in Encinitas

Crash occurred a little before midnight Sunday on north I-5 near Santa Fe Drive, where victim was reportedly walking in freeway lane

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 
Siren
(File photo)

A driver struck and killed a 46-year-old Solana Beach man late Sunday night as the victim was walking on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. on north I-5 approaching Santa Fe Drive, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

The victim, whose name was not released, was walking in the second lane from the left when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Gerber said. He died at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver, a 50-year-old man from Los Angeles County, remained at the scene and was uninjured in the crash, Gerber said. Investigators do not believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Investigators closed portions of the roadway until about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Anyone with information about the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed it, was asked to call the Highway Patrol’s Oceanside-area office at (760) 643-3400.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

