Melisse Mossy resigns from San Dieguito board

San Dieguito Union High School District trustee Melisse Mossy has announced that she will be resigning from the board. Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward sent an email to district families on April 12 making the announcement and wishing Mossy well.

Melisse Mossy (File photo)

Elected to the board in 2018, Mossy’s term was set to expire this fall. In March 2020 she had announced plans to resign due to a potential move outside of the district but she stayed on through the pandemic as plans changed.

As the swing vote on the board, many of her decisions were criticized by community members in recent months. She often reported receiving hurtful emails and issued calls for civility and kindness.

Mossy could not be reached for comment by press time.

Under the California Education Code, school boards have 60 days from the date the resignation is filed to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy or call for a special election.

Almost a year ago the board used the appointment process to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Trustee Kristin Gibson. The provisional appointment was successfully challenged by a petition and a special election was held in November to elect Julie Bronstein.