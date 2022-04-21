Carmel Del Mar honored as a Blue Ribbon School

Carmel Del Mar, affectionately known as “the school with a heart”, has been named a U. S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School for 2021. A sea of students in matching purple t-shirts gathered for a school-wide celebration on the field on Friday, April 15, complete with balloons, ice cream and an appearance from their mascot the Dragon.

The Carmel Valley school in the Del Mar Union School District was one of just 325 schools recognized nationwide this year as a Blue Ribbon School.

Carmel Del Mar students show their hearts. (Nick Crespo)

“This is the highest honor that you can achieve as a school in our county,” Carmel Del Mar Principal Julie Lerner said. “Our school was recognized for academic excellence in reading and math and because together we have cultivated this school with a heart, a safe and welcoming place where everyone focuses on the success of the whole child.”

Lerner said the award belongs to the entire school community: the valuable partnership with parents and dedicated staff working together as an extended family in their “home away from home”, doing the best they can to meet the diverse needs of every single student.

Lerner said Dragons engage in learning with enthusiasm and curiosity second to none and grow academically and socially: “Simply stated, you are awesome,” she told the students.

At the celebration, the school received a proclamation from Congressman Scott Peters’ office for their accomplishment. Lerner traveled to Washington D.C. in November to receive CDM’s Blue Ribbon plaque and at Friday’s ceremony, students helped unfurl the new Blue Ribbon flag that will fly with pride on campus.

The grown-ups were treated to cake and the announcement of celebratory ice cream for students was met with a deafening roar of cheers from the Dragons.