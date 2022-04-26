Share
News

Two dead, at least one injured in crash onto Torrey Pines beach

Crash occurred just before 11 p.m. along North Torrey Pines Road where it runs close to the ocean at Torrey Pines State Beach

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
LA JOLLA — 

Two people were killed and at least one other person was injured Monday night, April 25, when a vehicle crashed somewhere near Torrey Pines State Beach, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. along North Torrey Pines Road south of Carmel Valley Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Buttle said.

A 911 caller who had been inside the vehicle told police the group was traveling on North Torrey Pines Road, which runs along Torrey Pines State Beach, when suddenly the vehicle “ended up on the beach,” Buttle said.

No other information about how the crash occurred was immediately available.

Buttle said two people from the vehicle died and paramedics took one or two other injured people to a hospital. No information about the victims, including their ages, was available early Tuesday, April 26.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash as a vehicle rescue call, sending more than two dozen firefighters and other medical personnel to the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

NewsLocal News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement