Two dead, at least one injured in crash onto Torrey Pines beach

Two people were killed and at least one other person was injured Monday night, April 25, when a vehicle crashed somewhere near Torrey Pines State Beach, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. along North Torrey Pines Road south of Carmel Valley Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Buttle said.

A 911 caller who had been inside the vehicle told police the group was traveling on North Torrey Pines Road, which runs along Torrey Pines State Beach, when suddenly the vehicle “ended up on the beach,” Buttle said.

No other information about how the crash occurred was immediately available.

Buttle said two people from the vehicle died and paramedics took one or two other injured people to a hospital. No information about the victims, including their ages, was available early Tuesday, April 26.

SDFD is working a Vehicle Rescue at 13010-13079 North Torrey Pines Rd. The call was received on 04/25/2022 at 10:58:39 PM and unit(s) arrived at 11:06:31 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/UThqCZDSWa #FS22070041 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) April 26, 2022

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash as a vehicle rescue call, sending more than two dozen firefighters and other medical personnel to the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.