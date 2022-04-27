CEA ad-hoc subcommittee to evaluate general counsel candidates

The Clean Energy Alliance Board of Directors appointed two members to oversee the hiring process for the agency’s general counsel.

Del Mar City Councilman Dave Druker and Carlsbad City Councilwoman Teresa Acosta will serve as the ad-hoc subcommittee to evaluate the candidates.

“The first thing this committee needs to do is create criteria for how to judge and how to evaluate the responses,” Druker said.

Clean Energy Alliance board members said in March that they wanted to hire a general counsel for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a staff report. Staff issued a request for proposal, and responses are due on May 16.

The agency’s current general counsel is Richards, Watson & Gershon, which is under a $120,000 contract through the 2021-22 fiscal year. It also employs special counsel for regulatory affairs, dealing with public utilities and other issues.

The Clean Energy Alliance, which is one of the state’s newest Community Choice Aggregation programs, currently serves Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, San Marcos and Escondido.

According to Barbara Boswell, the CEO of the Clean Energy Alliance, other cities that may soon join the agency include San Clemente, Oceanside and Vista.