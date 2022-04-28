19-year-old man who died in crash on Torrey Pines State Beach is identified

One of two teenagers killed late April 25 when a speeding car crashed through a guardrail along North Torrey Pines Road and plunged down a rocky embankment to Torrey Pines State Beach has been identified as a 19-year-old Lake Elsinore man.

Joshua Manzanares and another passenger were thrown from the 2020 Subaru WRX when the driver lost control while heading south on North Torrey Pines Road south of Carmel Valley Road shortly before 11 p.m.

The car struck the center median, crashed through a guardrail and overturned as it went down an embankment, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office and the San Diego Police Department.

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

San Diego police said the 19-year-old driver, who suffered minor injuries, was driving at high speed when he crashed. Investigators suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Manzanares, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The identity of the other teen who died has not been released.

Paramedics pulled the driver and two other passengers from the mangled vehicle and took them to a hospital for treatment. The two passengers suffered major injuries, police said.

All five occupants of the vehicle were male. Two of the passengers were 18 and two were 19, police said.

A police spokesman said the crash remains under investigation and declined to answer questions. ◆