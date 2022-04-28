National Merit announces corporate scholarship winners

Nearly a dozen San Diego County students have been named recipients of the first group of scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Roughly 1,000 high school seniors were recognized with corporate-sponsored awards from the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The awards are financed by about 140 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

The students were chosen from those who reached the finalist level of the scholarship competition. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for those finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study and provide annual stipends from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at the U.S. college or university of their choice.

In San Diego County, winners are:

National Merit BASF Corp. Scholarship: Jason A. Liu, San Diego, Canyon Crest Academy

National Merit Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Scholarship: Sattwik Chakraborty, San Diego, Westview High School

National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship: Justin M. Li, San Diego, Del Norte High School; Patrick M. Ngo, San Diego, Scripps Ranch High School; Jayden Xia, San Diego, Westview High School; Jonathan D. Zhou, San Diego, Rancho Bernardo High School

National Merit Novartis Scholarship: Alexander J. Rewolinski, San Diego, Scripps Ranch High School

National Merit Nvidia Corp. Scholarship: Benjamin Y. Feng, San Diego, Torrey Pines High School

National Merit Pfizer Inc. Scholarship: Ethan N. Lin, San Diego, Westview High School; Alice S. Yu, San Diego, Torrey Pines High School

National Merit Viasat Scholarship: Thomas J. Miller, Santee, Patrick Henry High School