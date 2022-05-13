How a Del Mar Fairgrounds vendor landed a no-bid contract extension in exchange for a $2M loan
The unusual deal was negotiated in 2018 and helped the district convert the Surfside Race Place into a new concert hall
This is a San Diego Union-Tribune story for online subscribers.
For more information, visit https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.