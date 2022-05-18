2022 San Diego County Fair set to return to fairgrounds in June

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 8 to July 4.

“We are very excited that the fair is back this year,” Carlene Moore, the CEO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said to the Del Mar City Council May 16.

For this year’s fair, fairgrounds officials faced a challenge other than the pandemic. A San Diego Superior Court judge blocked a contract for a single company to run the midway because of allegations that the bidding process was rigged in favor of that company, Ray Cammack Shows. Following a period of negotiation, the fair will proceed with a full midway that features multiple contractors providing rides and games, the Union-Tribune reported last month.

In addition to the usual rides, the fair will also include competitive exhibits in commercial spirits, commercial wine, flowers, wood design and other categories. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias.

The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, will be resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite.

“Back in 2020, we had expected and planned for a fair that was Heroes Unite,” Moore said. “After all we have gone through as a community over these past few years, it seemed more important than ever to rename it slightly to Heroes Reunite.”

There will also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.”

“We’re really excited to be able to share them with the rest of the community,” Moore said.

A limited amount of parking will be available for free at Torrey Pines High School, in addition to paid parking options at $15 and $30. Visitors can also purchase NCTD fair tripper tickets at Pronto ticket vending machines on Coaster and Sprinter platforms.

“This year we will be parking on it every day of the fair, looking to free up about 600 more spaces in the main parking spots as well as continuing to encourage people to use public transportation.”

Tickets have to be purchased online in advance for a particular date.

“We think this is going to help hopefully spread our attendance over the week so we aren’t quite as busy over the weekend,” Moore said.

The fair will conclude with a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

Tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays are $15 for adults ages 13-61, $12 for children ages 6-12 and adults 62 and older, and free for children five and under. On Fridays, tickets for adults are $20 adults, $17 for older adults and free for children 12 and under. On Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the Fourth of July, tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for older adults and children 6-12, and free for children under 5.

For more information about the 2022 San Diego County Fair, visit sdfair.com.