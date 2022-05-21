Torrey Pines High School freshman and varsity Academic teams win 2022 North County League

The TPHS varsity and freshman Academic teams completed their seasons of excellence by winning the North County League championship held on April 26 and 28, respectively.

Torrey Pines varsity narrowly emerged from the quarterfinals with a 57-55 win over Rancho Bernardo, but then dominated in the semi-finals, beating Westview 114-47. The final match against perennial rival Del Norte was close until TP surged ahead to finish with a 89-72 victory.

TPHS freshman team includes, from left, students Violet Holcombe, Emma Schreuder-Welte, Shaan Vokoun, Sidarth Erat, Lauren Suh, Brandon Hamadeh, and Ava Sharghi-Moshtaghin (not pictured). The students were coached by Jackson Huston.

(Sajna Erat)

The Torrey Pines freshman Academic team had a similarly successful and thrilling year. The rookie team of 9th graders was undefeated in the regular season, where they won most matches by large margins. Torrey Pines began the championship rounds by breezing through the semi-finals against Del Norte, with a score of 77-41. The final match against San Marcos was a nail-biter, but Torrey Pines maintained a narrow lead until securing a win by answering the final question with seconds on the clock. The final score was 68-64.

The NCAL is an association of 28 high schools in north San Diego County competing in academic team question-and-answer knowledge bowl matches and dedicated to the demonstration of educational achievement, scholastic excellence, and academic competition. Tryouts for next year’s teams will begin in November. For more information visit groswell1.wixsite.com/ncal and follow the teams on Instagram: @tpacademicteam

