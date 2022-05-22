San Diego might owe you money, especially if you overpaid on taxes

San Diego might owe you money.

The Department of Finance says it has about $840,000 that can be returned to 1,070 residents and business owners. The most common reason the city might owe you money is overpaying on taxes or utilities.

To see if your name is on the list, visit SanDiego.gov/finance/unclaimed. Searching the report is free.

There are some big names on there: Ace Parking has more than $2,000 waiting to be collected; the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, $2,406; Solana Beach Fire Department, $6,132; and Downtown San Diego Partnership, $10,847.

Some people are owed as little as $1, while one individual is supposed to get back more than $100,000.

Businesses and individuals with money sitting there since before April 1, 2021, have until Monday, June 20, to make a claim or the money goes into the city’s general fund. The way it works is the city issues a check to someone who overpaid, and the date is next to the name on the list. Then that person has one year to send a claim form to the city.

If your name is on the list, you can fill out a form for unclaimed money on the website where the list is. It then needs to be mailed to:

City of San Diego Department of Finance

Unclaimed Monies Claim Processing

202 C St. — Mail Station 7A

San Diego, CA 92101

Last year, only 42 percent of unclaimed money was returned. ◆