Del Mar Beach Hotel to open in June

Following a lengthy redesign, the newly named Del Mar Beach Hotel will reopen for the summer with 46 guest rooms and suites, plus two residences.

Formerly the Del Mar Motel, many longtime guests have been wondering about the beachfront property during the past year that it’s been closed. On Facebook, guests have written that the motel has been their “second home,” and has provided “something magical” for generations of visitors.

General Manager Ryan White said they “took it down to the two-by-fours” before launching a multimillion dollar renovation. It all started with a leak in the roof.

“As we started to repair that, it opened up all sorts of other opportunities and, at that time, the family that owns the hotel decided that we were going to remodel the whole thing,” White said.

The Del Mar Beach Hotel has all new floors, windows, doors and other adornments.

“The only thing we couldn’t change was the size of the rooms and the plumbing setup, but everything else has been fully redesigned,” White said. “We’re looking to offer the nicest things possible.”

The new hotel also drew inspiration from Del Mar’s beach and horse racing culture.

“We want to highlight everything about Del Mar and either bring people back to it or show some new people what it has to offer,” White said, adding that the new hotel “has something really unique to offer.”

Amenities for guests include a complimentary glass of fine wine at check-in, a café serving coffee and other offerings that will debut at the hotel later this year, and programs for guests such as beachfront movies and fitness activities — as well as sugar and alcohol.

“Everyone loves both of those things when they’re on vacation as well,” White said.

He added that guests will have access to free boogie boards, surfboards, bikes and beach chairs.

The hotel has been reaching out to guests who have stayed at the property in the past for family vacations, anniversaries, weekend getaways and other occasions. Guests who drive in from around other parts of San Diego are also a big part of the market.

“There might be a slight sticker shock because the value went up a little bit compared to the rate they were paying in the past, so we want to make sure we add to that value,” White said.

Del Mar Beach Hotel is located at 1702 Coast Blvd. For more information, visit delmarhotel.com.