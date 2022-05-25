Boy, 17, killed in fiery Carmel Valley crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon, May 24, in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Torrey Pines High School, San Diego police said.

(File photo)

The crash occurred about 3:05 p.m. on Carmel Canyon Road near Del Mar Heights Road, a few blocks east of the high school campus in Carmel Valley, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The boy, who was alone in the silver Lexus RX, was headed east when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the SUV, jumped a curb and struck a tree, Buttle said. The vehicle burst into flames with the boy trapped inside and he died at the scene.

Police initially said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle, though a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said he was the lone occupant. Police later confirmed there were no other victims.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic unit was investigating the crash.