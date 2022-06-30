Share
Del Mar Highlands’ McDonald’s is getting a makeover

Construction is underway on the new McDonald's at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
By Karen Billing
Locals may have been shocked to see Carmel Valley’s longtime McDonald’s in Del Mar Highlands Town Center recently stripped down to the building’s bones. Fans of the Big Mac need not worry: the McDonald’s is not going away, but is simply being remodeled.

The upgrade will include a fresh new look that will include a modern dining room design, digital self-ordering kiosks, new uniform design for employees, designated delivery pick-up, mobile order priority pick-up parking spaces and a mobile order convenience pedestrian walk-up window. A new expanded two-lane drive-thru aims to help speed up customer service.

The work is anticipated to be complete by fall.

