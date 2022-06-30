Sorrento Valley post office to be relocated

The United States Postal Service is considering the relocation of its Sorrento Valley facility, located at 3974 Sorrento Valley Boulevard. The discussions for the move are occurring as the landlord plans to redevelop the property and will not renew the postal facility’s lease, which expires on Oct. 31, 2022.

“We are currently reviewing our relocation options,” said Duke Gonzales, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service in an email. " We plan to continue retail services at the current location until the new location is up and running.”

The proposed relocation was announced on May 23 with a posting at the facility and a post card mailed to the facility’s P.O. box owners, inviting public comments. The 30-day comment period ended on June 22. Gonzales said they review and consider every comment received and the final decision will prioritize the continuance of service to local customers while also taking into consideration logistic and resource concerns.

“We are still reviewing our relocation options,” he said. “Wherever the new facility is relocated, it will provide the same services as are provided at the current USPS Sorrento Valley facility.”