New principal takes the lead at Solana Ranch School

The Solana Beach School District has selected Carey Bartlow as the new principal of Solana Ranch School. Her first day on the job was July 1.

Bartlow brings more than 24 years in education as an elementary and middle school teacher and administrator, most recently as the principal of Cypress Elementary School in the Conejo Valley Unified School District.

Bartlow is taking over for Jerry Jones, who has been principal at Solana Ranch since it opened eight years ago. Serving a total of 15 years in the district, he was previously the principal at Solana Highlands. Jones made the difficult decision to leave the school in May—he is now the senior account director at BrainPOP, an educational technology company.

According to a news release, Bartlow’s passion has always been about educating students and creating a safe environment for all to build lasting friendships and childhood memories. She prides herself on being visibly present on campus, greeting the school community before and after school, engaging with students at recess, and visiting classrooms.

Bartlow is looking forward to getting to know students, teachers and families this coming school year.

