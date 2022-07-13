Del Mar’s ‘Sully’ Sullivan wins Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man of the Year

On June 25, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced San Diego’s two winners of Man and Woman of the Year: Robert “Sully” Sullivan of Del Mar and Natalie Sherod of Del Sur, who raised $418,459 and $274,531 respectively. Both Sullivan and Sherod broke individual fundraising records for the San Diego campaign. These funds support LLS’s mission to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.

During a spirited 10-week philanthropic campaign, candidates across the country competed to raise the most funds to ensure a world without blood cancers.

San Diego’s 2022 Candidate Class included 11 individuals, who raised an impressive combined total of $1,589,021, which is a new local record for the campaign. Eight of the eleven candidates rallied the support of their teams and communities to raise over $50,000 each.

Sullivan, who many know as a radio and television personality and lead singer and guitarist for The Sully Band, has had several people in his life impacted by cancer and participated in the campaign to make a significant impact on research.

Akbar Khan and Nancy Hughes were each named Runner-Ups in the Man & Woman of the Year titles, respectively.

Special recognitions were also given to candidates who raised over $50,000 inclusing Kyle Verkouteren of San Diego and Lori Cavallo of Del Mar.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Hadley Weiss, LLS Southern California and Hawaii campaign director. “These exceptional volunteers are all unstoppable leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

Visit the Man & Woman of the Year website (www.mwoy.org) and learn how you can become engaged with LLS.

