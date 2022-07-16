Solana Beach extends outdoor dining

Outdoor dining temporary permits have been extended in Solana Beach through Jan. 1, 2023.

The Solana Beach City Council unanimously approved the extension for the permits, which began initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during its July 13 meeting. Social distancing requirements and bans on indoor dining forced local restaurants to quickly adapt outdoor spaces for dining.

Residents have largely spoken in favor of the outdoor dining expansion over the last couple years, with some comparing it to the sidewalk dining commonly found in countries such as France. The Chamber of Commerce has also been supportive of outdoor dining.

According to a city staff report, the city has conditionally approved 33 COVID-19 temporary use permit applications, including 24 for businesses with outdoor dining services. Nineteen of those 24 are using parking areas, including Pillbox Tavern and Saddle Bar.

Five additional businesses with outdoor dining are using sidewalks.

Other uses that were permitted to conduct outdoor activities due to COVID-19 requirements such as nail salons and hair salons in Solana Beach were also allowed to operate outdoors due to the pandemic, but have since moved their operations back indoors, according to the city.