National Merit Scholarship Corporation announces final group

Eight area students are among more than 1,200 college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners announced this month from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

This fourth group of scholarships is financed by colleges and universities, and the recipients join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award winners who were announced earlier this summer. Officials of each sponsoring college chose their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

This final group of winners brings the number of 2022 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,200. In addition to a previous group of college-sponsored awards, two other types of National Merit Scholarships were disbursed — 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, for which all finalists competed, and about 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships for finalists who met criteria of their grantor organizations.

The scholarship recipients are:

Canyon Crest Academy: Marissa Goswami of Carlsbad, National Merit Tulane University Scholarship

Pacific Ridge School: Connor C. Qiu of Carlsbad, National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship

The Bishop’s School: Andrew Y. Chang of San Diego, National Merit Emory University Scholarship; and Connor S. Macomber of San Diego, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship

Scripps Ranch High School: Logan D. Garber of San Diego, National Merit Brigham Young University Scholarship; and Cassandra J. Portrey of San Diego, National Merit University of New Mexico Scholarship

Del Norte High School: David Kim of San Diego, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship; and Kyle J. Myint of San Diego, National Merit University of Arizona Scholarship