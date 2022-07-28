Candidates begin filing for school board positions

The candidate filing period officially opened on July 18 for the November 2022 election. Several local school districts have multiple seats that will be up for election and candidates have until Aug. 12 to file and qualify for the ballot. The timeline is extended to Aug. 17 if no incumbents file.

There are three seats available in the San Dieguito Union High School District, those held by Mo Muir (Area 1), Julie Bronstein (Area 5) and a vacancy in Area 3 following Melisse Mossy’s resignation. So far Daniel Hale, Sheila King and Jane Lea Smith have pulled papers to run in Area 3 and Bronstein and parent Phan Anderson have pulled for Area 5.

Del Mar Union School District has three seats up for grabs and incumbents Scott Wooden and Katherine Fitzpatrick have pulled papers along with retired teacher Cinda Peck, parent Danielle Roybal and retired teacher William Porter.

Solana Beach School District incumbents Debra Schade, Vicki King and Gaylin Allbaugh have all pulled papers to run in the district’s first election with trustee areas rather than an at-large election.