Man killed when truck hits tree in Carmel Valley

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 27-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon, July 28, when the Ford F150 truck he was driving went onto the center median and struck a tree on Carmel Country Road in Carmel Valley.

The man was driving north about 4 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right bend in the road, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The truck hit the center median curb in the 12200 block, then the tree, and then flipped over and ejected the driver, who died at the scene.

The Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Phil Diehl

Phil Diehl has been a reporter and editor in North County since 1989, and has written about city government, education, health care, military issues, nuclear power and more. He was the night city editor for the North County Times for about five years until it was purchased by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A graduate of West Virginia University, he began his newspaper career at the Parkersburg Sentinel in West Virginia. He lives in Carlsbad.

