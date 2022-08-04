Kiln acquires Solana Beach’s BLOC co-working space

Kiln. a boutique co-working brand, is expanding into Southern California with the acquisition of three co-working space communities in Solana Beach, Leucadia and Carlsbad Village. The new Kiln locations were previously operated by BLOC, the first official co-working space in San Diego’s North County.

The acquisitions, made in partnership with Midtown National Group, are part of a growing nationwide demand for elevated workspaces as the trend of work from home and community office spaces continues.

BLOC was founded in 2014, creating neighborhood-focused workspaces for hybrid team entrepreneurs and small business owners to expand their businesses and meet like-minded individuals. The Solana Beach location is just steps from Fletcher Cove with flexible workspaces, ocean views from an upstairs patio and cold brew from Lofty Coffee on tap; the Leucadia workspace is a two-story building on N. Coast Highway 101 with two outdoor patios. The beach-front spaces proved to be a natural fit with Kiln’s culture and ethos.

“Since the founding of BLOC, we have always made decisions on what is best for our members. We have worked hard to build a strong, community-based company that offers curated experiences,” said Brendan Foote, co-owner of BLOC with Curtis Clave in a news release. “We have the utmost confidence that Kiln will preserve and enhance this mission ongoing.”

Founded in 2018, Kiln’s flex-office communities have more than 3,000 members and 350 businesses across its seven locations in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and now California. Starting Sept. 1 Kiln will take over general operations at BLOC’s three locations and they are working to ensure a seamless transition for members. According to the news release, the acquisition represents less of a change and more of an upgrade.

“I really feel like what Curtis Clave and Brendan Foote have created with BLOC is very special,” said Arian Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Kiln in the release. “There was a clear cultural alignment and it felt like a good foundation to build upon.”

Leigh Radford, Kiln’s chief creative officer and co-founder added: “I’m excited about taking BLOC’s design to the next level, and about putting the lifestyle components of Kiln almost directly on the beach.”

To learn more, visit kiln.co.