Del Mar to continue holding council meetings online through at least October

The Del Mar City Council will continue holding remote meetings through at least October due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Council members recently approved a resolution to extend remote meetings, and said they plan to revisit the return to in-person meetings in October.

“We know that the numbers have gone back up with COVID cases and hospitalizations,” City Manager Ashley Jones said.

In April, the City Council targeted its first September meeting to return to in-person meetings, but decided to change course in July as case numbers ticked upward. Council members plan to provide a five-week notice for their first in-person meeting since the pandemic started to alert the public and prepare council chambers, according to a city staff report.