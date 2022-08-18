A notice to our readers re delivery this week

The Carmel Valley News, Del Mar Times and Solana Beach Sun will be late this week.

Our longtime printer has gone out of business and San Diego County no longer has a web press facility to print local newspapers. Papers will now be printed in Anaheim and the new printer is still adjusting to print schedules and trucking times.

It has been a challenging few years for newspapers, compounded by a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rapidly escalating costs, staffing and paper shortages. Our newspapers have weathered these storms and are stronger than ever.

You can continue to count on us to keep you informed about issues important to the community and to celebrate all that’s good about Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

You can still read the E-edition of this week’s paper now. Go to:

https://enewspaper.delmartimes.net/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?edid=dda37dbe-1fbb-434c-a778-c2f1ba78cb40

https://cv-enewspaper.delmartimes.net/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?&edid=5e5968d7-6ac4-4aa6-9d18-572d58c60368

https://enewspaper.solanabeachsun.com/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?&edid=7c4e1d5e-d89a-499f-8b49-06a981990ef3

Thank you for reading our newspaper.

Phyllis Pfeiffer, Publisher

