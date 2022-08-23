Candidates set for Solana Beach, Del Mar City Council races

The list of candidates is set for City Council races in Del Mar and Solana Beach this November.

The city of Solana Beach is holding its second City Council election since dividing the city into four districts with a separately elected mayor. Before that, Solana Beach residents elected five council members who served at-large and rotated the positions of mayor and deputy mayor each year.

Kristi Becker, who was first elected in 2018, and newcomer Kristin Brinner, a lead software engineer, will compete for the District 2 seat. The district’s border’s include I-5 to the east, Nardo Avenue to the south, Lomas Santa Fe to the north and extends west to the ocean.

Jill MacDonald, president of the newly formed nonprofit Solana Beach Community Connections, is running unopposed for the District 4 seat. The district covers most of the city west of I-5.

Under the city’s phased approach to switching to districts, it will be the first time that Districts 2 and 4 have council members. The seats for Districts 1 and 3 were filled in 2020 by David Zito and Jewel Edson, respectively. Council member Kelly Harless, elected in 2018, is completing an at-large term.

In Del Mar, three candidates are running for two at-large City Council seats. Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, who is completing his second term, and Council member Terry Gaasterland, who is completing her first term, are seeking reelection. Steve Quirk, twin brother of Council member Dan Quirk, is also running.

Ballots for the Nov. 8 election will begin being mailed out no later than Oct. 10, according to the county clerk. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24.