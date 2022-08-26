Solana Beach requests funding from SANDAG for storm damage reduction project

The city of Solana Beach is requesting more than $740,000 in beach sand mitigation funds held in trust for the city by the San Diego Association of Governments.

The money will go toward Solana Beach’s share of the funding for the Solana Beach & Encinitas Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project. According to a city staff report, the estimated cost for initial construction is approximately $40.7 million.

Sixty-five percent of that cost, equal to a little more than $26 million, will be provided by the federal government. The remaining 35%, totaling $14.26 million, will be paid by state and local sources.

Eighty-five percent of that $14.26 million will be covered by grants, leaving a balance of about $1.36 million each for the cities of Solana Beach and Encinitas to pay to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The city’s Sand Replenishment Fund will also cover the cost.

The project includes construction of a 50-foot-wide beach fill along a 7,800-foot stretch of shoreline in Encinitas using 340,000 cubic yards of compatible sediment, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. There will also be 220,000 cubic yards of “renourishment” every five years on average over 50 years. In Solana Beach, construction includes a 150-foot-wide beach fill along a 7,200-foot stretch of shoreline using 700,000 cubic yards of compatible sediment, with 290,000 cubic yards of renourishment over 50 years.